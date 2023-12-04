EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.73

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 344723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,664,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

