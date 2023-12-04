EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFHT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,920,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 17.9 %

NASDAQ:EFHT traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $8.84. 13,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,599. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

