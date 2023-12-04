Efinity Token (EFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.93 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $60.93 million and approximately $4,298.22 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,901,336 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

