Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELBM. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ELBM shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Electra Battery Materials from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Electra Battery Materials from $2.50 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Electra Battery Materials stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 79,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.51. Electra Battery Materials has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

