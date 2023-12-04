EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ESMT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 152.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.31. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair downgraded EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

In related news, insider Kevin William O'brien sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at $605,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $94,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $854,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the second quarter worth $268,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 36.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 7.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 979,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,424 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

