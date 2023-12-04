Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 845,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:E traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $32.32. 48,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. ENI has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $33.53.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ENI will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.4862 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 319.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,349 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 656,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 605,268 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,770.9% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 597,850 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 12.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,879,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,007,000 after purchasing an additional 214,659 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

