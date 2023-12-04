Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Up 10.6% in November

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 180,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Envela by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 159,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Envela by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Envela by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Envela by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Envela alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Envela from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Envela Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. 14,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,778. Envela has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.36 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 25.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envela will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Envela Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.