Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enzo Biochem to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Enzo Biochem stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 82,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

