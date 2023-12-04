EOS Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001710 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $794.05 million and $194.74 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002769 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002899 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002236 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,110,343,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,343,687 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

