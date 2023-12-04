EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Down 11.0% in November

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.46. 470,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Scotiabank began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

