Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. 35,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.38.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

