ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 428,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in ESAB by 148,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ESAB by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after buying an additional 56,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ESAB by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ESAB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,935. ESAB has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $80.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

