EscoinToken Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.49 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. EscoinToken has a total market capitalization of $31.49 million and $582,588.36 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EscoinToken has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,447,316 tokens. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

