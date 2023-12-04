Ethereum Price Reaches $2,233.66 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,233.66 or 0.05364054 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $268.56 billion and $15.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,233,028 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

