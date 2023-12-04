Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
