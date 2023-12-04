Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Everi Stock Performance
Shares of EVRI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Everi has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $930.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.
