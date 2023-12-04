Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Everi has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $930.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $73,863,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 6,482.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,134,000 after buying an additional 1,500,681 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $17,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,563,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 775,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

