Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 467,600 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of Express stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.35. 113,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. Express has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.07) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $435.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.65 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express will post -48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Express by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Express by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

