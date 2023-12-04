F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,812. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.10. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

