FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in November

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,290,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get FibroGen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FGEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FibroGen Trading Up 7.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 123.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,356,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 1,851,629 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 82.1% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 62,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 816,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,452. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 189.81%. Research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.