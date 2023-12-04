Financial Comparison: BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BW LPG and Navios Maritime Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW LPG N/A N/A N/A $1.66 9.92 Navios Maritime Partners $1.35 billion 0.57 $579.25 million $13.62 1.88

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than BW LPG. Navios Maritime Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BW LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW LPG 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BW LPG and Navios Maritime Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares BW LPG and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW LPG N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners 31.06% 14.56% 7.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats BW LPG on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BW LPG

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.