Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FNWD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.27. 12,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422. The company has a market cap of $91.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $37.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Finward Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $48,867.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 252,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finward Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Finward Bancorp worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

