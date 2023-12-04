First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 20,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.49. 14,804,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,070,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

