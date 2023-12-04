First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Down 10.8% in November

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.72. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 666.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 243,593 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 858,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 522.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNWB. StockNews.com began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

