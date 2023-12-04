First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 34.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FAM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,690. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.