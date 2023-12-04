Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.46

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.46 and last traded at $130.35, with a volume of 2427120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.61.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

