Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,825. Flex has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Flex by 845.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

