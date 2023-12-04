Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.09. 761,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,156. Fluor has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 798.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

