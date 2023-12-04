Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 607,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 203,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,692. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

