Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Up 11.6% in November

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

