Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 204,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

