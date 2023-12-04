Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Update

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 731,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

FTDR stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $34.81. 1,137,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Frontdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

