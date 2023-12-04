Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth approximately $23,522,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 986.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 361,684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 15.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 510,701 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $705.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of -0.34.

A number of analysts have commented on GOTU shares. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

