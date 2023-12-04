Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Short Interest Down 7.9% in November

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 11,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Gen Digital Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of GEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. 4,201,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,813. Gen Digital has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.
Gen Digital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.
About Gen Digital
Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
