Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 967.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.96. 793,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,744. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

