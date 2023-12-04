German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Update

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $30.19. 60,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,934. The company has a market capitalization of $893.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 28.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $71,207.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 438,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,526,919.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 444,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,658,116.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,692 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

