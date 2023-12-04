GG TOKEN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $484.79 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $79.30 million and approximately $484.79 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.06801381 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $367.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

