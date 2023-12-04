GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 8,340,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,189,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,238. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Barclays lowered shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

