GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $157-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.29 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.21.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.93. 7,556,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,520. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,468,000 after buying an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

