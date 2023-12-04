Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.31. 1,160,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

