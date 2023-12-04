GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,140. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.04.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $59,738.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,817 shares of company stock worth $9,736,042. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

