Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Update

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 184,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GMGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. 17,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.51. Golden Matrix Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

