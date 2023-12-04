Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.3 days.
Goodfood Market Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GDDFF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.48.
Goodfood Market Company Profile
