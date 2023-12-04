GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Update

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoodRx

In related news, insider Scott Wagner bought 104,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $537,047.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,047.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in GoodRx by 207.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 2,602.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 660,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,199. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

