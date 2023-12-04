Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Update

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $79.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 32,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $2,317,579.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,472,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

