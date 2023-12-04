Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Update

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $79.40.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on GSHD
Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance
In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 32,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $2,317,579.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,472,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goosehead Insurance
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.