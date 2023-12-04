Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Short Interest Down 9.7% in November

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GHIXW remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,295. Gores Holdings IX has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIXW. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

