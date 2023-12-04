Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 150,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 115,656 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.47.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

