Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 496,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 317,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $205.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

