Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.54

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.54 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 234458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 23.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $8,554,000.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

See Also

