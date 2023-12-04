Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Thaddeus Darden Acquires 10,000 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thaddeus Darden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

GRNT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. 468,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,918. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $788.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.13.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.