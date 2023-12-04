Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Gray Television Stock Performance

GTN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 752,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $785.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.70. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

